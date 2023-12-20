Grimaldi has taken delivery of the ro-ro multipurpose Great Tema

Today in the South Korean shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. in
Ulsan, the Grimaldi group has taken over the Great Tema,
Third of the six multipurpose Ro-RO units of the innovative
"G5" class under construction for the Italian group. Long
250 meters, 38 meters wide and with a deadweight of 45,684
tonnes, G5 class ships can carry 4,700 metres
2,500 CEUs and 2,000 TEUs. Compared to the
previous class G4, the new units have a capacity of
rolling stock unchanged, while that for
container.
Among the many technological solutions aimed at
energy efficiency and impact reduction
environmental, the Great Tema is designed for the
shore-side electricity supply during mooring, which
is, where available, a green alternative to the consumption of
fossil fuels during port stops. Thanks to its
high energy and environmental efficiency, the Great Tema is
capable of reducing CO2 emissions per tonne transported
up to 43% compared to the other multipurpose vessels in the
Grimaldi fleet.
The Great Tema will be operational on the Northern route
Europe-West Africa from February 2024. Like his
twin ships Great Antwerp and Great Lagos delivered to the
group in April and August 2023 respectively, will serve the
ports of Amsterdam, Hamburg, Tilbury, Casablanca, Santa Cruz de
Tenerife, Freetown, Cotonou, Lagos, Tema, Takoradi, Abidjan and San Francisco.
Pedro.