Move Intermodal acquires Van Dijk Logistics, specialized in transport between Italy and the Netherlands
The company has a fleet of 22 trucks
Mortara/Genk
December 21, 2023
Belgium's Move Intermodal has bought Dutchman Van Dijk
Logistics, a company specialising in transport between Italy and
the Netherlands, in particular for partial loads, which is based in the Netherlands
in Venray (Limburg) and the Italian fleet in Mortara (Pavia) and a fleet of 22
truck. Move Intermodal explained that the acquisition is based on the
complementarity of the two companies that share a
over 30 years of history in intermodal transport between Italy and
Benelux/Ruhr.
Move Intermodal provides intermodal transport solutions
end-to-end sustainability for full, partial and dry bulk trucks in
all over Europe. With 300 employees in eight countries, Move Intermodal
operates 2,800 cargo units, a fleet of 180 trucks of
property and 60 block trains per week.
Following the acquisition, both companies will continue to operate
within the Move Group and all employees and the
Van Dijk Logistics' management team in the Netherlands and Italy
He will continue to operate and lead the company.
