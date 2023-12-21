Federagenti denounces that Italy is excluded from the shipping decarbonization corridors

Federagenti denounces that Italian ports are cut off
from the 44 international green corridor projects. The corridors to which
The Federation of Italian Shipping Agents refers to
those identified by the Getting to Zero Coalition, a platform
made up of companies in the maritime, energy,
infrastructure and finance that is part of the Global Maritime Forum
and whose purpose is to promote decarbonisation
commercially viable maritime transport. They are corridors
which in many parts coincide with those taken into account
the Zero-Emission Shipping Mission, the public-private initiative
to promote the decarbonisation of maritime transport which,
in addition to the Global Maritime Forum, it has among its members the governments of
nations of northwestern Europe, the USA, Africa
(Morocco), Southeast Asia (India and Singapore) and
of Australia.
The corridors, which are different in their embryonic state, connect some of the
the world's main port hubs and Federagenti points out that there is no
There is a single Italian port. In particular, the
points out that in the list of the 20 international corridors
only one transits the Mediterranean, touching the Italian coasts but
just to connect China with northern range ports via Suez,
Strait of Sicily and Gibraltar. "It's not a question - complains the
President of Federagenti, Alessandro Santi - of secret documents
that should startle public decision-makers, but that's all
written in black and white on the document published by the organization
Global Maritime Forum and in particular by its direct
the Getting to Zero Coalition, which brings together 171
public and private sectors interested in the decarbonisation of the
shipping, on the theme of green shipping corridors».
"Considering - the complexity for shipping of
replace easily distributable fossil fuels, and
can be stored at low prices in all areas of the world concerned
from shipping - explains Santi - the strategy put in place by the
The Getting to Zero coalition aims to make the
sustainable transition without disrupting supply chains:
14 mono fuel runners (methanol and ammonia for
first) and eight multi fuels. Italy - denounces the president of the
Federation of Shipping Agents - cannot be absent
from this debate and if it thinks it will continue to play a role, it must
recover lost ground and defend its ports and its
economic and strategic independence'.
"If it is true," Santi concludes, "that prevention is
better than healing, or that managing a change is preferable
to passively suffer it, then we believe that Federagenti must
continue in its action of denunciation and encouragement. With the aim of
to avoid the risk of unintended consequences, without
have tried to avoid them in good time, through dialogue and actions
incisive at the appropriate times and in the appropriate ways (think of the themes of the
concessions or the ETS, to name a few recent ones)'.