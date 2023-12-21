Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital buy ship management company Zeaborn

Wilhelmsen Ship Management in Singapore and Germany's MPC
Capital will acquire Zeaborn Ship Management in Hamburg, which is
active in all major segments of merchant vessels.
Currently, Zeaborn operates a fleet of around 100 vessels from its own
offices in Hamburg, Limassol, Singapore and Manila. With the acquisition,
which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2019.
next year, MPC Capital and Wilhelmsen will strengthen their
Partnership already achieved through joint ventures
Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel Ship Management and Barber Ship Management and
enhance the technical management of ships that
will continue to be operated from Hamburg in relation to a
Fleet of over 150 units.