Associations in the shipping and logistics sector are calling for an end to the disruption of the customs telematics system

There is an urgent need to ensure stability in the service
offered by the customs telematics system. They pointed this out
Fedespedi, National Council of Customs Brokers,
Confetra, Assocad, Anasped and Assologistica on the occasion of a
meeting held yesterday with the Customs and Monopolies Agency. The
associations have denounced the continuation of the inefficiencies due to
slowdowns and freezes of the system, as happened during the day
of 14 December, which are disrupting cargo operations
crucial in this time of peak work linked to the
seasonality. Given the persistence of the situation and the
weekly frequency of reports received from operators and
companies, the associations' representatives have reaffirmed the
the need to provide for a
A plan of decisive operational action aimed at eliminating the
sense of uncertainty about the operation of the systems
and the duration of their unavailability.
From the operation of the Customs IT system - they have
highlighted - in fact, the country's ability to
manage the import-export trades that are the driving force
of the Italian economy.
For their part, the representatives of the Customs and Border Protection Agency
Monopolies outlined the ongoing efforts to improve the
contractual conditions for the provision of the service rendered by the
technology partner and reduce the inconvenience to operators due to the
disruptions to the telematics system and to strengthen, through
all available tools and channels, communication
to users to provide transparent, timely and
on the actual operating status of the systems. In addition
The ADM is working to regulate the operating instructions for the
rescue procedure (fall back) whose applicability will be
also extended to non-perishable goods and is committed to
swiftly complete the transition to the new system,
improve the procedure for opening and managing support tickets, and
dialogue between operators and ADM's technology partner, and to maintain
constant and open operational dialogue with companies and operators.
With respect to these efforts, the associations' representatives have
noted that their effectiveness will be determined by the
essentially from the timing of implementation for a concrete
assessment of the effects to ensure stability and
business continuity for operators who are at the service of the
the entrepreneurial fabric of the country and international trade.