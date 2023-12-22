The Management Committee of the Port Authority of Western Liguria approves the new regulation on concessions

Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority
Portuale del Mar Ligure Occidentale has expressed a favourable opinion on the
"Regulations for the concession of areas and quays included
within the Ligurian Sea System Authority
Western" which was drafted to standardise the
Internal provisions of the entity to Ministerial Decree no. 202 of 28
December 2022 "Regulation laying down rules for the issuance of
concessions of areas and quays", a long-term measure
entered into force on 15 January and
states, inter alia, that "each
Sistema Portuale identifies with its own regulations the criteria for the
definition of state property fees to be applied in individual ports
administered by the Commission, including those commensurate with the amount of the
port traffic carried out there and commitments in terms of volumes and
type of investment".
In addition, Regulation No 202 provides that State rents
consist of a fixed component, established taking into account the
the location, extent and condition of the area
concession, limits and advantages in the use of the
of the concession deriving from the characteristics of the area and
the size of the investments proposed by the concessionaire in
in relation to the implementation or modernisation of the
port infrastructure in the area, and a variable component
established through the application to the economic and financial plan of the
concessionaire of indicators of the level of production efficiency,
energy and environmental impact of the activity, as well as the
quality of the services offered, including in terms of promotion and
development of intermodality.