The ATF has been approved to deepen the entire channel of the port of Gioia Tauro at -18 meters

The Superior Council of Public Works has approved
the technical adaptation to the Master Plan of the port of
Gioia Tauro, green light that allows the System Authority
Port of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas to start the works of
deepening and consolidation of the port channel along the
eastern quay, in sections A, B and C. The Port Authority has
recalled that these are non-substantive changes which, for the
their nature, do not involve a "variation" to the Plan
Port Regulator but which affect the adjustment of the structure
plano-altimetric and bathymetric analysis of the works envisaged in the PRP for
pursue specific objectives, while maintaining the same choices
Strategic.
In addition, the PSA recalled that the technical functional adaptation
was necessary to offer the port a
greater and uniform depth of the seabed along the entire
channel aimed at expanding the competitiveness of the port,
Italy's first transhipment port. Through the adoption of the ATF
In this way, it will be possible to proceed with the work of
consolidation and deepening of the port channel at -18 meters
also in section A, which has a length of 783 metres, in section B
(457 metres) and section C (645 metres), which currently have an altitude of
-16 meters.