The concession of the Santos container terminal operated by Maersk and MSC has been extended for 20 years

Tuesday in the "Official Gazette of Brazil"
The act extending the duration of the contract has been published
concession held by Brasil Terminal Portuário (BTP),
the equal joint venture between the group's APM Terminals
A.P. Møller-Mærsk and Terminal Investment
Limited (TIL) of the Mediterranean Shipping Company
which operates a container terminal at the port of Santos which is
became operational in November 2013. The expiry of the contract,
originally scheduled for 22 January 2027 based on the
effective January 22, 2007, has been postponed by 20 years
setting it on January 21, 2047. The agreement provides that the company
terminal operator make new investments and increase the surface area of the
23,406 square meter terminal.
BTP has committed to making further investments
for a minimum of 1.9 billion reais ($390 million),
stressing that this is one of the largest
private investment in port infrastructure in Brazil in the
last ten years. BTP specified that the investment could
reach 2.5 billion reais and that, with the increase in capacity
also thanks to the purchase of new port equipment
electrified vehicles, the volume of traffic handled annually by the
terminal could reach 2.1 million TEUs. Especially
The purchase of four ship-to-shore cranes, 27 cranes is planned
46 port tractors and will be built on the
an increase in the storage capacity of refrigerated containers
which will rise from 2,128 to about 3,500 reefers.