Awarded the €51.8 million contract for the electrification of the docks of Sardinian ports

Today, the president of the Port System Authority
of Sardinia, Massimo Deiana, signed the decree of
Award of the integrated design contract
and the construction of on-shore installations
power supply, (cold-ironing) for the power supply of the
ships parked in the ports of Cagliari (historic port and Canal Port),
Olbia - Isola Bianca, Golfo Aranci, Santa Teresa Gallura, Porto
Torres and Portovesme. The contract was awarded to the
temporary grouping of companies consisting of NIDEC ASI Spa and
CEISIS S.p.A. Integrated Plant Systems, winner of the
public tender for a total amount of
final and detailed design and works amounting to €51.8 million
of euros entirely financed with PNRR funds.
Once the verification procedures provided for by the
and signed the contract, the RTI will have 72 days
to produce the entire design that will be validated
by the PSA before the start of the construction site, the maximum duration of which is
established in 400 days.
Seven plants are planned for the project: 22 megawatts of
power for Olbia (amount financed by the PNRR equal to 21.6 million),
three megawatts for Golfo Aranci (€2.4 million), 0.6 MW for
each stopover in Santa Teresa and Portovesme (500 thousand euros per port),
15 MW for Porto Torres (12.7 million), 22 MW for the port of
Cagliari (historic and ro-ro terminal) (20.9 million) and 13 others
megawatts for the Canal Port (€12.2 million).
All cold ironing plants will be able to be monitored and
managed remotely through two control units located in Olbia and
Cagliari. The port's electrical installations will then have to be
connected to the national electricity system at an additional cost
estimated at around €40 million.
Once the work has been completed and tested, the PSA will proceed
with a further call for tenders for the identification of the operator who
will take care of the management, maintenance of the plant and the
supply of electricity to ships.
"The electrification of Sardinian airports - he underlined
Deiana - represents the definitive impetus towards a port
modern, sustainable, but, above all, competitive at a time of
the European Union's particular acceleration in reducing the
emissions that, as early as January, with the entry into force of the
of the ETS, will bring about quite a few upheavals in the cluster
maritime and port. This new scenario should not catch us
unprepared and we will take care to guarantee all the conditions
for a full and efficient use of the service".