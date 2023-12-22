In November, cargo traffic in the port of Genoa increased by +7.8%, while in Savona-Vado it fell by -7.1%

Last month, the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure
handled a freight traffic of 5.07 million tonnes,
with an increase of +3.7% on November 2022 which was
generated by the +7.8% increase in past cargo volumes
through the port of the Ligurian capital, which has more than
offset by the -7.1% drop recorded by the Savona airport.
In particular, of the 3.82 million tonnes handled at
Genoa last November, 2.70 million tons were made up of
miscellaneous goods (+8.6%), of which 1.82 million tonnes of goods
in containers (+12.2%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 198 thousand TEUs (+8.5%) and 875 thousand tons of goods
conventional (+1.9%). In the dry bulk sector, traffic
was 59 thousand tons (-33.2%) and that
98 thousand tons (+83.3%). In the
liquid bulk mineral oils totalled 853 thousand
tons (+7.2%), chemical products 36 thousand tons (+40.5%) and
vegetable oils and wine 21 thousand tons (-51.0%).
In Savona-Vado, of the 1.25 million tons handled, the
last month compared to 1.35 million in November 2022 over 606 thousand
consisted of miscellaneous goods, including 256,000 tonnes in
containers (+7.8%) and 350 thousand tons of conventional cargo
(-7,5%). Dry bulk traffic amounted to 115 thousand
tons (-51.1%) and liquid bulk to 518 thousand tons
of mineral oils (+6.2%) and 8 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine
(+125,8%).
In the passenger segment, last month in Genoa
145,000 cruise passengers (+36.1%) and 54,000 passengers
ferries (-2.0%) and in Savona by 100 thousand cruise passengers (+33.6%).
In the first eleven months of 2023, cargo traffic in the port
of Genoa stood at 44.98 million tonnes, with
a decrease of -3.4% compared to the same period last year,
while in Savona-Vado it was 14.02 million tons
(-3,5%).