T. Mariotti consolidates its entry into the Defence segment with a new order

After winning the public tender procedure of the
Italian Navy, today the Genoese shipyard T.
Mariotti has signed with the Directorate of Naval Armaments of the
General Secretariat of Defence/DNA the contract for the
construction of two auxiliary units of the Motorcycle Transport type
Coastal and Lighthouse Assistance (MTC/MTF). The construction site is
currently engaged in the construction of a
SDO-SuRS (Special and Diving Operations - Submarine Rescue Ship), the
first military order acquired by T. Mariotti, who is part of the
Genoa Naval Industries Group.
The two new ships, part of a wider programme of
acquisitions, will provide support to the activities of
maintenance of the Lighthouse Service and Maritime Signalling, as well as
the transport of vehicles, personnel, solid and liquid cargoes in water
national and international. The two units will be
characterized by a high flexibility of use and
modularity, with technical and construction characteristics such as to
to be able to carry out the operational activities to which they will be responsible,
ensuring a set of "functionalities"
can be integrated and activated according to needs, through
the embarkation of deployable modules in the aft work area.