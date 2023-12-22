At the beginning of spring, La Méridionale will inaugurate a ferry service between the ports of Toulon and Île-Rousse

Next spring, the shipping company La
Méridionale, which in the middle of this year entered the
to be part of the French shipping group CMA CGM, will activate
a maritime service for passengers and rolling stock between the port
continental line of Toulon and the course of Île-Rousse, a line that
In the summer, it will also touch an Italian port yet to be
define. Rolla rotta, which will be inaugurated on 6
April, the Kalliste
ferry will be used, which has
a capacity of 500 passengers and 2,340 linear metres of
vehicles.