The Dutch Inland Terminals Group is expanding its network of intermodal terminals

The Netherlands' Inland Terminals Group (ITG) has bought the
shareholdings of compatriots Bolk Container Transport and
Nijhof-Wassink in the Combi Terminal Twente (CTT), a company that
operates three Dutch intermodal terminals located in Hengelo,
Almelo is in the port of Rotterdam. The three terminals, which handle
more than 150,000 containers annually will work alongside the companies
ITG: the BCTN, which operates an intermodal terminal in
Nijmegen, in the Dutch province of Gelderland, and MCS, a subsidiary
active in container logistics, which is itself
shareholder of CTT itself, whose capital is now
directly and indirectly everything in the hands of ITG. With
the acquisition, ITG's network increases to 16 inland terminals in
Netherlands and Belgium of total traffic capacity
equal to 800 thousand TEUs per year.