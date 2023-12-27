The large number of missiles against ships in the Red Sea continues

If the more extensive intervention of military naval forces
in the Red Sea region is increasing the level of
safety of commercial maritime traffic passing through it,
However, the number of attacks against the
Ships in the area made mainly with drones and missiles
launched from the Yemeni coast. The last one was conducted yesterday
against the container ship MSC United VIII of the MSC
group
from the Saudi King Abdullah Port and bound for the
Pakistani port of Karachi which has been targeted with
anti-ship missiles, assault that was claimed by the forces
Yemeni armies of Houthi militiamen. MSC has announced that there is no
are injured among crew members and are in progress
Damage assessments.
If the MSC United VIII was hit, yesterday a
Heavy rocket fire was intercepted by the
Naval presence in the region: the U.S. Central Command
reported that in the southern Red Sea area, within a period of
ten hours, the destroyer USS Laboon and F/A-18 aircraft
Super Hornets from the aircraft carrier Dwight Eisenhower
shot down twelve drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles and two missiles
Launched off the ground.
Following this latest attack, the MSC Group confirmed
that all of its ships that were planned to transit through
the Suez Canal have changed course and will circumnavigate Africa
passing through the Cape of Good Hope. A change of course that is
has also been decided by other leading shipping companies
world, which nevertheless reassured customers about the
the intention to return to the route through Suez as soon as the
security conditions will allow it, as the Dane explained
Maersk assuring that, with the deployment of the military intervention
operation "Prosperity Guardian" in
in the region, the company is preparing to restore the
eastbound and westbound transits through the Red Sea. Specifying
that some of its container ships are still going through the
Red Sea on the basis of a safety assessment,
French CMA CGM has also announced that it is drawing up plans for
a gradual increase in the number of its own vessels, which will return to
transit through the Suez Canal.