Fincantieri formalizes the agreement for the acquisition of Remazel Engineering

Fincantieri has finalized the contract for the acquisition of
Remazel Engineering S.p.A., the main terms of which are
Terms were announced earlier this month
(
December
2023). Remembering that the transaction is framed
as part of the strategic strengthening project in the areas of
of Underwater and Marine Energy, Fincantieri specified that
the closing of the transaction, fully financed by its own resources,
is expected to take place by the first quarter of 2024 at the
occurrence of certain typical conditions precedent for
operations of this nature.