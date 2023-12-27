Moby has taken over the Moby Legacy

In the Chinese shipyard Guangzhou Shipyard, the Moby Group has
took delivery of the Moby Legacy
, the second ferry of
new generation and sister ship of Moby Fantasy
, entered at
to be part of the fleet last June. Leaving today from China, the
Moby Legacy
will arrive at the end of the month in Italy, where
is expected in the port of Livorno. In the weeks following the
new ship will enter service on the Livorno-Olbia route
next to Moby Fantasy
. The two ships will thus ensure
Moby to significantly increase its capacity to the
Sardinia.
With a length of 237 metres and a width of 33 metres and a tonnage of
69,500 tons Moby Legacy, after Moby Fantasy,
It is the second largest passenger ferry so far
built worldwide, with a capacity of 3,000
passengers, 441 cabins, 400 seats and 3,800 linear metres of cargo
rolling stock equal to 1,300 cars or 300 trucks. The Moby Legacy can
travel at a cruising speed of 23.5 knots with peaks
of 25 knots and an engine power of 10.8 megawatts. Among the
environmental technologies adopted to reduce emissions, the ship is
designed to be powered by liquefied natural gas and
It is equipped with the possibility of receiving power
electricity from the ground grid, ensuring zero emissions
in port when the facilities on the quay are available. Such as the
has obtained the EEDI Phase 3 certification.