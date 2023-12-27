The Spanish government authorizes the 50:50 joint venture between the Barcelona Port Authority and Adif

Today, the Spanish government has authorised the Authority
Port of Barcelona to form the Port Barcelona Train, a
joint venture with the Administrador de Infraestructuras
Ferroviarias (Adif), the public company that manages the network
National Railways, which will manage the Centro de Gestión
Ferroportuario de Barcelona (CGFB), the new logistics hub and
Barcelona Railway Station. The 50:50 joint venture will build
the new intermodal terminal at the Port of Barcelona and will operate it
for a period of 50 years. The new hub, which will be built
With an investment of €22 million, it will cover €13.8 million
Hectares. In addition, Train Port Barcelona will operate, again for 50
years, the intermodal and logistics terminal of La Llagosta located in
20 kilometres from the port of Barcelona, for which it is
An investment of €25 million is planned in the first phase of the
project.