Mercitalia Rail - SCCT agreement for the transport of empty reefers from the port of Taranto to the Tuscan Interport

Mercitalia Rail, a freight railway company of the Ferrovie group
and San Cataldo Container Terminal (SCCT), the
of the Turkish Yilport Group, which manages the container terminal of the
port of Taranto, have signed an agreement to strengthen the
cold logistics that involves the activation of a spot service
for the transport of empty refrigerated type 45R1 containers from the Wharf
Multi-sector of the Apulian port at the Interporto Toscano Amerigo
Vespucci di Guasticce (Livorno).
The train has a total length of 450 meters and a total weight of
of 400 tonnes, with 24 refrigerated HQ containers on board,
It will cover a distance of about 836 kilometres with the aim of
supply customers operating in the Tuscan Interport with containers
special reefers that return empty at the container terminal of
Taranto; The secondary manoeuvre will be entrusted directly to the
to the Yilport shunting locomotives.
Mercitalia Rail has highlighted that its entry into the
large number of railway undertakings already operating in the
Ionian port represents a turning point that will be able to
ensure a significant "flywheel effect" for the development of
future of the Taranto container terminal, also considering the
This is the first time for the group's Logistics Hub
Ferrovie dello Stato will be able to use as a connection
directly from the port of Taranto.