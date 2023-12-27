AD Ports signs the contract for the construction and management of the multipurpose terminal of the Egyptian port of Safaga

The UAE port and logistics group AD Ports has
signed with the Red Sea Ports Authority the
Concession for the construction and management of the terminal
Multipurpose of Egypt's Red Sea port of Safaga
(
of 10
November
2021). The agreement provides for an investment of €200 million
over three years to build the terminal that will
It will cover an area of about 810 thousand square meters and will have
a quay of one thousand linear meters. According to forecasts, the new
Approdo will become operational in 2025.