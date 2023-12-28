MSC Group's Africa Global Logistics will operate the port of São Tomé

Following the recent acquisition of the Infrastructure Management
in the ports of Malindi and Lobito
(
of 20
September
and 12
December
2023), Africa Global Logistics (AGL), a company
logistics that is part of the Mediterranean Shipping shipping group
Company (MSC), has further extended its presence in the
African port market, having signed a contract for the
management of the port of the island of São Tomé.
The port infrastructure consists of 300 metres of
quay with a depth of only -5 meters
in Ana Chaves Bay which is located near the capital
São Tomé. The landing, which serves a community of
over 250,000 people, it has a storage area of 32,000 meters
paintings and three warehouses.