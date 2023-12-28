In Croatia, intermodal transport is increasing the use of rail compared to road

Of the 420,000 TEU containers handled by ports last year
Croatians, for an increase of +16.2% over 2021, 139 thousand TEUs (+13.2%)
have been handled to and from the ports using the
and 25 thousand TEUs (-41.3%) were
transported by road. This was announced today by the Office
Croatian statistician, specifying that of the 209,000 TEUs arriving in the
Rijeka port alone, of which 47% came from China, 25%
Greece and 8% Italy, 58% of the total was
handled by truck and 42% by train, while of the 188 thousand TEUs
departed from the port of Rijeka, of which 43% went to Egypt, 24%
in Greece and 20% in Italy, 72% arrived at the airport
port by road and 27% by rail. In 2022, traffic
more than 11,000 containerized ships arrived in the port of Ploce
of which 60% from Italy and 37% from Greece, is
was transported entirely by trucks as well as the
all the containers departing from the port of Ploce, which are
more than 11,000 TEUs, 57% of which are directed to Italy and the
20% in Montenegro.