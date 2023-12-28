New logistics area in Medlog near the port of Dammam

Saudi Mawani Port Authority and Medlog, the
logistics of the Mediterranean Shipping Company shipping group
(MSC), have started the construction of a logistics park in the
King Abdulaziz port of Dammam which will be part of the most
a large logistics hub of one million square meters that will be
carried out by Mawani and Saudi Global Ports with an investment in
of nearly one billion riyals ($266 million). For the new
logistics area managed by Medlog, which will cover an area of
100 thousand square meters and which will have an annual capacity
equal to 300 thousand TEU containers, an investment of
150 million riyals.