The Port of Koper will close 2023 with record vehicle traffic
Monthly all-time high in November
Koper
December 29, 2023
The Port of Koper is preparing to close 2023 with a
Record traffic of 900,000 vehicles handled at the car terminal
of the Slovenian airport, with an increase of almost 100 thousand vehicles
compared to last year when the previous one was scored
Historical peak. In the first eleven months of 2023, the terminal
handled 801,036 vehicles and in the month of November alone, with
88,837 vehicles handled, a new record was recorded
monthly.
