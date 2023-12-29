New attacks on ships transiting the southern Red Sea

In the southern Red Sea, there have been new launches of
missiles against ships passing through the area, attacks that did not
caused damage to the boats. This was announced by the
U.S. Central Command announcing that the
destroyer USS Mason
shot down a drone and a
anti-ship missiles launched by Houthi militiamen yesterday evening and
whereas the 18 ships in the region were not damaged. The
Centcom specified that this is the twenty-second attack
conducted since 19 October by the Houthi militiamen against the
international maritime traffic.