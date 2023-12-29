Shipping, the situation of health controls in the port of Genoa is absurd

The Genoese freight forwarders' association denounces the seriousness of the
the status of health checks in the port of Genoa, with
disruptions that have been repeatedly reported by companies
Associated with. "The numbers," explained the general manager of
Spediporto, Giampaolo Botta - they speak for themselves. UVAC Offices
(Veterinary Offices for Community Compliance) and PCF (Veterinary Offices for Community Obligations)
border control) of Genoa and Vado Ligure went from 32
operating units in 2022 to just 14 in 2023, with a
decrease of 56.23%. Of these, only four are doctors, the others
they are, instead, technical or administrative. A situation
unsustainable, especially given the number of consignments of goods that
This very small team of operators is located in Dover
Check: Regarding products of animal origin - HA
specified Botta - we estimate that there may be about 150,000
containers subject to annual inspections in the ports of Genoa and
Vado Ligure, equal to 25% of the entire national traffic, while,
on plant-based goods we could reach over 100,000
containers, a figure that represents 50% of national traffic."
"Basically," the director general emphasized
of the Association of Freight Forwarders - The dishes of an Italian on
four are filled with food products landed in Genoa.
To think, therefore, that an essential security activity
is carried out by only four doctors, and
dangerous for citizens as well as disrespectful even in
against those who have to take on this titanic undertaking." At
In this regard, Botta pointed out that the only four doctors
"survivors" "every day are called to
issue between 400 and 500 certificates. A truly
unsustainable."
Announcing that Spediporto was planning to launch the
next year, a campaign to demand, forcefully, that the
the staff of the bodies responsible for these activities has been strengthened
Botta pointed out that the association has "decided to
to anticipate the times and denounce this situation now.
The problem, he noted, is far-reaching and does not concern
not only the PCF but also the other bodies involved such as Arpal and
Agecontrol. Moreover, in the new year, the required controls
European regulations will grow further and the port of
Genoa will have to support a very large amount of work.
High. A critical situation that may also occur
in other strategic hubs such as Milan Malpensa or the ports of Trieste and
of Venice'. "You can't," Botta continued
Navigate by sight. Just think that in Vado Ligure the activity, for
need to be carried out, requires staff to be moved from a port
to the other."
The general manager of Spediporto has directly called in
caused by the Ministry of Health which, to date - he underlined -
Knowing in detail the critical elements, he was unable to provide
solutions: "the port of Genoa - concluded Botta -
represents an essential element for the national economy, the
Logistics is the most important sector of the industry
Italian. We can make as many investments as we want,
study the implementation of all possible infrastructures and
Imaginable; But if, then, we are faced with these situations
absurdities, which are experienced in everyday life, the work done
In order to develop our ports, it ends up losing its
credibility. We will oppose this debacle by making people feel
the voice of the operators in all the locations where we deem appropriate
to do so."