The Mc-Kinney Møller family sells Maersk Broker to the company's executives and employees

The maritime brokerage company Maersk Broker, a company
brokerage of the A.P. Møller-Mærsk shipping group,
has definitively detached itself today from Mc-Kinney Møller,
The family that founded the Danish group and that until now has been
has been the owner of Maersk Broker having been completed
the acquisition of share capital by the managers and directors of the
employees of the company. 'The owners and the board of
administration - explained the chairman of Maersk Broker,
Kristian Mørch, announcing the completion of the transaction
- For some time they have evaluated several proprietary structures
to ensure that society continues to be
Absolutely prepared for future developments. Taking note of the
constant commitment of management and employees to preserve
the legacy and values that have underpinned the success of
Maersk Broker for generations, we believe these are the
The right owners to ensure the continued success of the business
in the decades to come."
Following the acquisition, Maersk Broker will soon be
it will change its name to MB Shipbrokers. The company of
Maritime Mediation was founded in 1914 and today it provides
almost 250 people.