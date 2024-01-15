APM Terminals will build a container terminal in Plaquemines, Louisiana

Following the 2021 agreement for the development of the area
Plaquemines Dock near New Orleans
2021), the Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District
has signed with the terminal operator APM Terminals of the
Maersk shipping group: a letter of intent for the construction
of a container terminal with an initial private investment of
about $500 million. Plaquemines Port will rent
the area at APM Terminals for 30 years and the first phase of the project
It envisages the development of an area of 200 acres where they will be able to land
container ships with a capacity of up to 14,000 TEUs, with
options to expand it up to 900 acres.