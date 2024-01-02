Double attack on the container ship Maersk Hangzhou on the last weekend of 2023

On Saturday evening, the Maersk Hangzhou
container ship
Maersk Line, while transiting the southern Red Sea, is
It was hit by a missile that caused no injuries among the members
of the crew or prevented the continuation of the
navigation. The ship, which has a cargo capacity of 15,282
TEU container, asked for assistance from the naval forces present
in the area, a request to which the destroyers responded
USS Laboon
and USS Gravely
. The latter has
shot down two more anti-ship missiles launched from the side of the
Yemen in the hands of Houthi militiamen and directed against ships present
in the region. At dawn on Sunday, the same container holder was
It was then attacked by four small boats that - made
known to the U.S. Central Command - they came from the controlled area
by the Houthis. Gunshots were fired from the boats from
fire against the Maersk Hangzhou
and the stormtroopers arrived
less than 20 meters from the ship and attempted to board it.
A security team on board the container ship responded to the
fire. In the meantime, helicopters took off from the aircraft carrier
USS Eisenhower
and USS Gravely
responded to Maersk Hangzhou's
new distress call
and - the US Central Command specified - while they were
ordering the vessels to cease the attack,
targeted by the fire coming from the four small ships
that didn't cause any damage. Helicopters returned fire
sinking three of the four boats and killing their
crews, while the fourth boat fled.