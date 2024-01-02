Last November, Chinese ports handled record cargo volumes for this month

As of November 2023, with a total of 1.48 billion tonnes of
goods passed through the docks, Chinese ports recorded a
+7.3% increase in cargo volumes handled compared to
November 2022 as well as the new traffic record for the
November is the third highest traffic volume ever,
lower only than the record volumes handled in October and August of
2023. Last November, seaports alone moved
919.7 million tonnes of freight, representing the
new high for this month and a growth of +5.6% on the
November 2022, while China's inland ports alone handled
560.5 million tonnes, which is a new record for
the month of November and represents an increase of +10.3% over November
2022.
As of November 2023, the only traffic of goods to and from abroad is
amounted to a total of 422.8 million tonnes (+5.6%),
of which 380.0 million tonnes passed through seaports
(+6.1%) and 42.9 million tonnes through inland ports
(+1,6%).
Last November, the highest volume of traffic was
handled from the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 101.7 million
tonnes (+0.6%), of which 45.2 million tonnes of goods
(+10.5%). This is followed by the port of Tangshan with 72.8
million tonnes (+18.7%), of which 28.7 million tonnes
international cargoes (+11.6%), the port of Shanghai with 65.2
million tonnes (+9.6%), of which 36.8 million tonnes of
international cargo (+3.6%), the port of Guangzhou with 55.8 million
tonnes (+3.3%), of which 13.7 million tonnes of goods
(+8.7%), and the port of Qingdao with 55.1 million
tonnes (+1.2%), of which 39.6 million tonnes of goods
(+2.7%).
As of November 2023, the only total container traffic is
amounted to 26.8 million TEUs (+4.4%), of which 23.5 million TEUs
handled by seaports (+3.3%) and 3.3 million
TEU from Inland Ports (+12.9%). The largest volume of
containerized cargo was handled from the port of
Shanghai with 4.2 million TEUs (+2.4%) followed by the ports of Shenzen
with 2.8 million TEUs (+6.4%), Ningbo-Zhoushan with 2.6 million
TEUs (+9.7%), Qingdao with 2.5 million TEUs (+12.2%), Guangzhou with
2.2 million TEUs (0%) and Tianjin with 1.6 million TEUs (+0.6%).
In the first 11 months of last year, global traffic of
cargo in Chinese ports was 15.51 billion
tonnes, with an increase of +8.4% on the corresponding
period of 2022, of which 9.93 billion tonnes handled by
seaports (+7.1%) and 5.58 billion tonnes from ports
interiors (+10.7%). Traffic to and from abroad alone has
totalled 4.62 billion tonnes (+9.6%),
of which 4.15 billion tonnes handled by seaports
(+9.7%) and €474.2 million from inland ports (+8.9%). In the segment only
total container traffic amounted to 283.8 million
TEUs (+4.9%), including 248.6 million TEUs handled by ports
(+4.3%) and 35.2 million TEUs from inland ports (+9.6%).