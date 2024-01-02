Ethiopia signs an agreement with Somaliland to secure access to the sea
A general strengthening of cooperation in the fields of security and the economy is envisaged
Addis Abeba
January 2, 2024
Yesterday in Addis Ababa, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed,
and the President of Somaliland, Muse Bihe Abdi, have signed
a partnership and cooperation agreement, defined as historic by the
parties, which allows Ethiopia to secure and diversify its
the nation's access to the sea through Somaliland's ports.
In addition, the Memorandum of Understanding provides for a general
strengthening the cooperation of the two African countries in the
security and economic sectors.
