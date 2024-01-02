Inchcape Shipping Services acquires a majority stake in Egypt's Leth Suez

London-based shipping agency Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS)
acquired a majority stake in Egypt's Leth Suez
Transit Ltd AS (LETH), a company founded in 1924 as
supplier of marine fuels, which subsequently began to
operate as a shipping agency, providing a wide range of services
ships transiting the Suez Canal as well as those
through the Panama Canal and the Bosphorus Strait, and has
offices not only in Egypt but also in Denmark, Malta, Norway,
Singapore, Spain and Turkey. Following the LETH acquisition
will maintain its independence and its own company name
and will continue to be led by the CEO
Otto Jervell, who will hold the remaining stake in the capital
social.
Inchcape Shipping Services, which since mid-2022 has been
Owned by the London-based private equity firm
Epiris, has 247 offices in 60 countries.