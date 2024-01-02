Hapag-Lloyd's ships will not pass through the Suez Canal

As a result of the protracted situation of danger for the
maritime traffic in transit in the Red Sea due to the attacks
to the ships driven by the Houthi militias, the shipping company
Hapag-Lloyd has decided to pass around the Cape of
Good Hope all of their container ships originally
intended to cross the Suez Canal. The change concerns
the fleet that the company employs on routes between Asia/Middle East
East and Europe/Mediterranean as well as on the routes that
connect Asia/Middle East with North America.