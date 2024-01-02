Noatum (AD Ports group) acquires APM Terminals Castellón

Spain's Noatum, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the
Emirati port group Abu Dhabi Ports, has acquired the entire
owned by APM Terminals Castellón, the company
which operates the container terminal of the same name in the port of Castellón
and which until now was part of the company's network
terminal operator APM Terminals of the Danish shipping group A.P.
Møller-Mærsk. The transaction, which is effective immediately,
It has a value of 10 million euros.
APM Terminals Castellón operates a platform of 780
linear meters at the Muelle del Centenario of the Spanish port, pier on the
Noatum Terminal Castellón, which operates a
multipurpose terminal, also equipped with a
780 meters. With the acquisition, the traffic capacity of the
Noatum container in the port of Castellón rises to 250,000
TEUs per year, equivalent to about 70% of traffic capacity
of the Iberian port. Noatum Terminal Castellón
also handles rolling stock and a volume of bulk traffic equal to
two million tonnes.