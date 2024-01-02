Maersk Line suspends the transit of its ships through the Red Sea

Denmark's Maersk Line, like Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, has also
announced today the decision to suspend the transit of its
containers in the Red Sea due to the succession of
attacks on ships carried out by Houthi militiamen in the region of
Bab el-Mandeb Strait. 'Following the incident of 30
November involving one of our ships, the Maersk Hangzhou
- explains the Danish company in a note - we have decided to
suspend all transit through the Red Sea/Gulf of Aden
until further notice. It is underway," Maersk points out
investigation into the incident and we will continue to suspend all
movements of goods in the area while we further assess the
constantly evolving situation. In cases where it is more
for our customers, the vessels will be rerouted and
they will continue their journey around the Cape of Good Hope."