The Alliance directs its ships to the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Red Sea

Like the ships of the German Hapag-Lloyd, most of the
of other container ships operated on routes between Asia and
Europe/Mediterranean by the THE Alliance consortium, which is
made up of the Hamburg-based company, the South Korean HMM, the
Taiwanese Yang Ming and Singapore's ONE, have been moved
on the route that circumnavigates Africa and passes through Capo di Buona
Hope in order to avoid transit in the Red Sea, which is made very difficult to
dangerous by repeated attacks on Houthi militia ships.