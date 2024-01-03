New missile launches against ships in the Red Sea

Even in the last few hours, the maritime traffic that crosses the
Bab el-Mandeb Strait was targeted by ordnance
explosives. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) of the
The British Royal Navy announced that yesterday a merchant ship in
33 nautical miles east of Assab, north of the
reported three explosions that occurred at a distance of
about 1-5 miles. The captain specified that neither the ship nor the
nor were the crew harmed.
The U.S. Central Command (U.S.) said in the
Yesterday evening, Houthi militiamen, who - Centcom pointed out - are
Iranian-backed, launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles
from an area of Yemen under their control. Centcom pointed out
whereas several commercial vessels in the area have reported
the sinking of missiles into the surrounding waters, impacts that do not
caused damage to ships.
Recall that the Iranian Navy, as reported on Monday
from the news agency "Tasnim"
(
of 1
January 2024), sent the destroyer Alborz
in the Red Sea.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher