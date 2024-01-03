APM Terminals will build a new container terminal in Chittagong
PPP Agreement. The landing will have a quay of 450 linear meters
Dhaka
January 3, 2024
The Chittagong Port Authority and the company
terminal operator APM Terminals of the Danish group A.P. Møller-Mærsk
signed a public-private partnership agreement for
build the Laldia Container Terminal. The planned investment
It amounts to $300-400 million. The new terminal for
containers will have a quay of 450 linear meters with
seabed depth of -10.5 meters. As expected, the
The project will allow the creation of about a thousand jobs
work.
