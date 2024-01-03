Record cruise traffic in the port of Heraklion

In 2023, cruise traffic in the port of Heraklion is
grew by +50% having arrived last year in the Greek airport
the record number of 382,981 cruise passengers. With the arrival of Friday
of the Silver Moon
, there were a total of 253
cruise ship landings in 2023 in the port of
capital of the island of Crete. The largest share of
cruise passengers who arrived in Heraklion last year were
that of U.S. domestic passengers with 97,245
Americans in total, followed by Italians with 54,629 passengers,
the Germans with 45,187 passengers and the British with 42,416
passengers.
Announcing the results of the 2023 cruise season,
the CEO of the Port Authority of
Heraklion, Minas Papadakis, has announced that in 2024 it will be
A new record of cruise traffic is expected as it is expected
300 stopovers, including 38 of ships that have Heraklion as their home port.