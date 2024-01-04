ONE will inaugurate an India/Pakistan/Middle East - Mediterranean service via the Cape of Good Hope

Following the abandonment of the route through the
Suez due to attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea
led by Houthi militiamen, with the redirection to the route
passing through the Cape of Good Hope circumnavigating Africa by
most of the ships of THE Alliance, the consortium of carriers
container shipping company consisting of Hapag-Lloyd,
HMM, Yang Ming and ONE, the latter decided to propose one
specific new service connecting India, Pakistan and the Middle East
East with the Mediterranean along the African coasts.
Today's announcement by Ocean Network Express
Singapore, from which it can be concluded that the carrier
Asia's oceanic continent believes that the Red Sea crisis will not be able to
be resolved in a short time.
ONE will inaugurate the new Indian Ocean service
Mediterranean service (IOM) with arrival on January 28th
of the Hyundai container ship Busan in the port of Nhava Sheva.
The rotation of the shipping line will initially scale the
ports of Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Karachi, Valencia, Barcelona, Genoa,
Piraeus, Damietta, Algeciras, Karachi, Mundra, Nhava Sheva. With the
February 11 departure of Hyundai Jakarta from Nhava
Sheva the new rotation configuration will carry out
stopovers in Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Karachi, Algeciras, Valencia,
Barcelona, Genoa, Piraeus, Damietta, Algeciras, Karachi, Mundra,
Nhava Sheva.