The port of Gioia Tauro has set a new all-time record for container traffic

The port of Gioia Tauro has closed 2023 with a new
historical record of container traffic having handled a
volume of 3,548,827 TEUs, representing an increase of
+5.0% year-on-year and an increase of 81,055 TEUs compared to the previous year.
previous peak marked in 2008.
Announcing the new record, the Chairman of the
Port System of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas, Andrea
Agostinelli, wanted to congratulate the company
shipowner MSC, whose vessels generate the largest share of the
traffic handled by the Calabrian port, with Medcenter Container
Terminal (MCT), the company that manages the container terminal
of the airport and which is part of the Terminal Investment network
Limited, which is owned by MSC itself, and has expressed
"Heartfelt appreciation for the port workers, who - underlined
Agostinelli - they are our flagship, to which the credit goes
to have worked with a spirit of attachment and self-denial, so that
the port would cross this coveted finish line."