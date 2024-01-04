Fincantieri has obtained the Gender Equality Certification

Fincantieri has obtained the Equality Certification from RINA
UNI/PdR 125:2022, testifying to the group's commitment
Naval Mechanic for Labour Equity and Inclusion
within the company. The certificate has been awarded
after an evaluation process based on 33 parameters that
aspects such as corporate culture and strategy,
opportunities for training, growth and inclusion of women,
pay equity, as well as initiatives to
protection of parenthood and work-life balance.
"This certification," Luciano Sale pointed out,
Director of Human Resources and Real Estate at Fincantieri
An important recognition of our commitment to equality
gender. An inclusive and sensitive work environment
Diversity is fundamental to the Group's growth
according to the guidelines of our Sustainability Plan
2023-2027. Further verification audits, scheduled for the next few
years, will be a stimulus for us to further promote the
Participation of our employees: this is not a point of
but an important milestone that stimulates us to continue to
work in the right direction."