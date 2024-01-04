Karin Orsel is the first female president of the European Shipowners' Association
Vice-President of ECSA is Mikki Koskinen
Bruxelles
January 4, 2024
For the first time, a woman has been appointed president
of the European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA). It is a
by Karin Orsel (MF Shipping Group) from the Netherlands, which in 2017 was
elected president of the Royal Association of Netherlands Shipowners
(KVNR). The two-year mandate at the helm of the
representative of the European category of Orsel, which took over the
The charge to Philippos Philis, began on Monday. Vice
Chairman of the European Shipowners' Association was
Finland's Mikki Koskinen (ESL Shipping) has been appointed.
"Our commitment," said Karin Orsel, "is
Clear: Promoting the energy transition of transport
achieve our climate goals and promote the
competitiveness of the sector in a context of challenges
rapidly evolving geopolitical and security issues'.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher