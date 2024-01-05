FerCargo calls for support for rail freight companies

FerCargo, the Italian association of railway companies in the
calls for support for companies in the sector: "The
2023 - explained President Luigi Legnani - was a
A complicated year for the rail freight sector
that, in addition to the structural criticalities of the network on the
the work of the PNRR, had to deal with
a series of exceptional situations that have jeopardised the
usability of important infrastructures for periods of time
relevant. Just think of the impact on rail traffic
of the flood in Emilia-Romagna, the reduced capacity of the
Gotthard Tunnel or the interruption, which will last for
much of 2024, of the Modane line. If in this context
Add to this the impact of international tensions on the market,
We are aware that the resilience of companies has been put to a
and the competitiveness of the sector has put it to the test.
inevitably suffered."
Legnani also pointed out that "in 2024 we will be in the
of the NRRP and companies will have to deal with the
itinerary changes forced by construction sites spread over the network that
generate increased costs and a risk of lower
competitiveness also in terms of quality of service
due to the rigidity of the railway system. Will
It is therefore necessary for the service to be supported first and foremost
with interventions that reduce the cost of train paths through the
existing rebate mechanism, but also with measures such as the
funding for the installation of the
on the locomotives of the ERTMS on-board subsystem'.
"But it will be fundamental," the president concluded
FerCargo - which, in the context of an integrated railway system
with the system of ports and inland terminals, the phases of the
ensure as much as possible consistency in the timing of the
implementation in such a way that the availability of
sufficient and qualitatively adequate capacity because
can respond to demand without losing market share that
They would be very difficult to regain."