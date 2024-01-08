The Maersk Group signs agreements in India in the fields of logistics and energy

The Danish shipping group A.P. Møller-Mærsk has
signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of the United States
Tamil Nadu State Planning to Assess Opportunities
to contribute to the growth of trade
of the Indian State, including through the development of hubs and
logistics infrastructure. The State of Tamil Nadu is included
in the Danish group's network of containerised shipping services
through calls at the port of Chennai, where Maersk has
warehouses for perishable goods. Among the planned initiatives
since the agreement, Maerks has committed to invest in a
Fleet of electric trucks to reduce the impact on the environment
distribution network in the Indian state.
In addition, today in Chennai, representatives of the government of the
Denmark presented the Green Fuels Alliance India (GFAI),
This initiative initially involves nine Danish organisations including
Maersk Group and with the cooperation of Denmark and
India in the field of sustainable energy, in particular
through the use of green fuels.