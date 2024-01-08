Kombiverkehr increases the frequency of the intermodal service connecting Munich and Trieste with Greece and Turkey

The German operator Kombiverkehr has increased from three to five
rotations per week the frequency of the intermodal service that
connects Munich and Trieste with Greece and Turkey. The company
In fact, it has activated new departures on Wednesdays and
Friday from the German city and in the Tuesday rounds
and on Thursdays from the Trieste terminal managed by Samer
Seaports & Terminals. From the port of Giuliano, the route
connects the Turkish ports of Pendik, Mersin and Cesme and the
Greek port of Patras. In addition, there are also forwards from Munich
to other destinations in Germany as well as in the Benelux, United Kingdom
United Kingdom, Poland, Norway and Sweden.