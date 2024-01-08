Slight annual decrease in acts of piracy and brigandage against ships

Last year, the number of acts of piracy and brigandage
has decreased slightly as there have been
295 incidents compared to 300 in 2022. This was announced today by the center
French for maritime safety Maritime Information Cooperation
& Awareness Center (MICA Center), specifying that the last
year the highest number of acts of piracy occurred
in the Indian Ocean with 18 incidents compared to 13 in 2022, followed by
the five incidents recorded in the Gulf of Guinea (seven in the
2022), two in the Americas and the Caribbean (seven in 2022) and one
incident in Southeast Asia and the Pacific (four in 2022).
As for acts of brigandage against ships, i.e. acts of
piracy committed in the territorial waters of a State, in 2023
The highest number occurred in the region of
Americas and the Caribbean (105 vs. 115 in 2022), followed by
Southeast Asia and the Pacific (103 compared to 86),
the Indian Ocean (33 compared to 43) and the Gulf of Guinea (26
compared to 25). In addition, in 2023 there was a
act of piracy and one of brigandage, while in the previous year
No accidents had occurred.
The MICA centre's annual report highlights that in 2023 the
The most significant change of scenery is
represented by the extension of the conflict between Israel and Hamas to the
region of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, to which
Added resurgence of the threat of piracy offshore
of the coasts of Somalia.