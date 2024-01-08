testata inforMARE
08 January 2024
SHIPPING
ZIM alone on the route connecting France and Italy with Israel
The change follows the decision of China's COSCO not to call at Israeli ports
Haifa
January 8, 2024
Following the shipping company's decision Chinese containerized COSCO Shipping Lines not to make any calls to Israeli ports in the context of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas, the Israeli company ZIM has announced that it will carry out the Tyrrhenian Container Line service that connects Italy and France with Israel and which has so far operated together to the Chinese carrier. From 19 January, the route that connects with weekly frequency the French port of Fos and the Italian ones of Genoa and Salerno with the Israeli ports of Ashdod and Haifa will be therefore operated only by ZIM vessels.
Slight annual decline in acts of piracy and briganture against ships
Slight annual decline in acts of piracy and briganture against ships
Brest
At the end of 2023 the extension of the conflict between Israel and Hamas to the Red Sea region has added to the resurgence of Somali piracy.
Maersk confirms decision to suspend transits of its ships in Red Sea
Copenhagen
The company warns customers that the risk situation in the area is likely to be protracted
Kombiverkehr boosts the frequency of intermodal service linking Munich and Trieste with Greece and Turkey
Karin Orsel is the first female president of the association of European shipowners
Karin Orsel is the first female president of the association of European shipowners
Brussels
Vice President of ECSA is Mikki Koskinen
United Nations Security Council, unanimous condemnation of Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea
New York
The Russian ambassador manifests "the most serious doubts" about the "international maritime coalition" "largely composed of US warships" and the "legitimacy of its actions"
New missile launches against ships in the Red Sea
Portsmouth / Tampa
No damage to the naval units present in the region
APM Terminals will carry out a new container terminal in Chittagong
Dhaka
Agreement of PPP. The approx will have a quay of 450 linear metres
Noatum (AD group Ports) acquires APM Terminals Castellón
Noatum (AD group Ports) acquires APM Terminals Castellón
Madrid / Abu Dhabi
The Spanish port terminal has a container traffic capacity equal to 250mila teu
Inchcape Shipping Services acquires the majority of Egypt's Leth Suez
London / Oslo
Otto Jervell will retain the post of CEO
Last November Chinese ports handled volumes of record goods for this month.
Last November Chinese ports handled volumes of record goods for this month.
Beijing
Container traffic in maritime port scans amounted to 23.5 million teu (+ 3.3%)
Double attack on container ship Maersk Hangzhou in the last weekend of 2023
Tampa
Hit by a missile, it was then stormed by armed men on four boats. Intervention of the US Navy
MSC would be set to acquire 50% of the container terminal BEST of the port of Barcelona
Barcelona
Next the deal with Hutchison Port Holdings
The Mc-Kinney Møller family gives up Maersk Broker to executives and employees at the company
The Mc-Kinney Møller family gives up Maersk Broker to executives and employees at the company
København
The new social reason will be MB Shipbrokers
New attacks on ships in transit in the South Red Sea
Tampa
A drone and an anti-ship missile have been shot down by the destroyer "USS Mason"
Koper port will store 2023 with record motor vehicle traffic
Koper port will store 2023 with record motor vehicle traffic
Koper
Monthly historical peak in November
Rixi : extension of measures in favour of port workers
Rome
Extended the operation of the agencies of Gioia Tauro and Taranto and confirmation of aid for business and labour
The Africa Global Logistics of the MSC Group will manage the port of São Tomé
The Africa Global Logistics of the MSC Group will manage the port of São Tomé
Puteaux
The scalp serves a community of over 250mila people
Agreement Mercitalia Rail-SCCT for the transport of empty reefers from the port of Taranto to the Toscano Interport
Rome
A spot service will be activated for 24 travel containers
The Spanish government authorizes the 50:50 joint venture between the Port Authority of Barcelona and Adif
Madrid
The missile launches against ships in the Red Sea.
Tampa / Geneva / Copenhagen / Marseille
Hit the container ship "MSC United VIII". Naval forces downed numerous rockets
Awarded the 51.8 million contract for the electrification of the docks of Sardé ports
Cagliari
An additional 40 million will have to be spent linking the cold ironing plants to the national electricity system.
Assoports analyses EU ruling on the taxation of ports before deciding on eventual appeal
Rome
Giampieri : We immediately brought together the AdSPs and the jurists who represented us in judgment
New Adriatic-Turkey service of CMA CGM
Marseille
It was created with the merger of the Adrinaf lines and TMX 3
Stena RoRo has ordered a ro-pax ship of class "E-Flexer" to Chinese CMI Jinling (Weihai)
Gothenburg
The ship will be chartered by Corsica Line
The ZIM alone on the route linking France and Italy with Israel
Haifa
Change following the decision of Chinese COSCO not to scale Israeli ports
Maersk Group initiates agreements in India in the fields of logistics and energy
Chennai
The Danish company will cooperate to support the growth of trade in the Tamil Nadu State
FerCargo calls for support to companies in freight rail transport
Rome
Legnani : reduce the cost of the tracks and finance the installation on the locomotives of the Ertms ' onboard subsystem
Ship management company consisting of Synergy and Wisdom Marine
Singapore
It will be headquartered in Singapore and operating offices in Taiwan and India
Fincantieri has obtained the Certification on the Parity of Genere
Trieste
Salt : important milestone that stimulates us to continue to work in the right direction
The port of Gioia Tauro has marked a new historical record of container traffic
Joy Tauro
Exceeded by over 81mila teu the previous peak recorded in 2008
ONE will inaugurate a service India / Pakistan / Middle East-Mediterranean via Cape of Good Hope
Record cruising traffic in the port of Heraklion
Heraklion
Expect further growth in 2024
Funding of 6.2 million for the ports of Brindisi and Bari
Bari
Development of logistics for agri-food sectors, fisheries and aquaculture, forestry, floriculture and nursery
The Alliance directs its ships to the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Red Sea
Seoul
Like those in Hapag-Lloyd, the ships of HMM, ONE and Yang Ming will also circumnavigate Africa.
Maersk Line suspends transits of its ships through the Red Sea
Copenhagen
Container carriers will follow the route that circumnavigates Africa
Hapag-Lloyd ships will not transact for Suez Canal
Hamburg
German company decides to hijack them to the Cape of Good Hope
Ethiopia initiates an agreement with Somaliland to secure access to the sea
Ethiopia initiates an agreement with Somaliland to secure access to the sea
Addis Ababa
Expected a general strengthening of collaboration in the fields of security and economy
Spearport, absurd the situation of health checks in the port of Genoa
Genoa
Botta : The Ministry of Health, while knowing in detail the critical elements, has not been able to provide solutions
EBRD funds the expansion of the Turkish port of Borusan (Gemlik)
London
Loan of 33.2 million to Borusan Lojistik
Fincantieri, financing for the construction of the Mein Schiff Relax
Trieste
Agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
On Thursday, the event "The logistics at the service of businesses and the country" will be held in Rome.
Rome
MEETINGS
Conference on changes in port logistics
Ravenna
It will be held in the first December in Ravenna
Shipping Ministry eyes setting up India’s own P&I entity to insure shipowners from open-ended, high risks
(The Hindu Business Line)
AGP: privatizar una empresa pública que es a la vez autoridad de control
(Trade News)
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
New logistics area of Medlog near the port of Dammam
Riyadh
Will have an annual capacity of 300mila containers
Entrusted the recovery and refunctionalization of the Basin High Basics of Manfredonia
Manfredonia
In Croatia, intermodal transport registers an increase in rail compared to the road.
Zagreb
Last year 139mila containers were handled by trains (+ 13.2%) and 25mila by trucks (-41.3%)
AD Ports initiates the contract for the realization and management of the multipurpose terminal of the Egyptian port of Safaga
Cairo / Abu Dhabi
Will become operational in 2025
Moby took delivery of the Moby Legacy
Nansha
The new ferry will be employed on the Livorno-Olbia treats
Fincantieri formalizes deal for the acquisition of Remazel Engineering
Trieste
The transaction will be completed in the first quarter of 2024
Dutch Inland Terminals Group boosts network of intermodal terminals
Nijmegen
Acquired the Combi Terminal Twente
At the beginning of spring La Méridionale will inaugurate a ferry service between the ports of Toulon and Île-Rousse
Marseille
In high season it will also touch an Italian port
In November freight traffic in the port of Genoa increased by 7.8% percent, while in Savona-I went down by -7.1% percent.
Genoa
Crucierists in growth of 36.1% and 33.6% respectively
T. Mariotti consolidates his entry into the Defense segment with a new order
Genoa
The construction site will build two auxiliary units of type MTC/MTF
