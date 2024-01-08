ZIM alone on the route connecting France and Italy with Israel

Following the shipping company's decision
Chinese containerized COSCO Shipping Lines not to make any calls
to Israeli ports in the context of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the
Hamas, the Israeli company ZIM has announced that it will carry out
the Tyrrhenian Container Line service that connects
Italy and France with Israel and which has so far operated together
to the Chinese carrier. From 19 January, the route that connects with
weekly frequency the French port of Fos and the Italian ones of
Genoa and Salerno with the Israeli ports of Ashdod and Haifa will be
therefore operated only by ZIM vessels.