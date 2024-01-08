Stena RoRo has ordered an "E-Flexer" class ro-pax ship from China's CMI Jinling (Weihai)
The ship will be chartered by Corsica Linea
Göteborg
January 8, 2024
Sweden's Stena RoRo has ordered Chinese shipyard CMI
Jinling (Weihai) the construction of a thirteenth ro-pax ship of
"E-Flexer" class that will be taken over in the
first quarter of 2026 and will be leased to the
Corsica Ajaccio Line, which will take you to the
route between Marseille and Corsica. The ship, 203 meters long, will be
powered by liquefied natural gas and will have a capacity of
of 1,000 passengers and 2,500 linear metres of vehicles.
