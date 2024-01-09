In Spain, the third call for maritime eco-incentives is launched

The Spanish Ministry of Transport and Mobility
Sostenibile has started the selection procedure for the
authorized to participate in the new
maritime eco-incentives for carriers, freight forwarders and
logistics companies in order to incentivise them to load their trucks
on ships. This is the third call for eco-incentives, relating to
the period from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025, and
provides for an allocation of €20 million from the
NextGenerationEU.
The shipping companies eligible to participate, which must
submit an application by 29 January, they must have
tax residence in a Member State of the European Union, be
legally authorised to carry out the carriage of goods by sea
between two EU countries and have at least one such service already
operational.