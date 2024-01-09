AD Ports will operate the maritime stations of the Egyptian ports of Hurghada, Safaga and Sharm El Sheikh

After signing the contract at the end of last year for
the construction of the multipurpose terminal of the Egyptian port of Safaga
(
of 27
December
2023), last week the Emirati group AD
Ports has further expanded its presence in ports
Egyptians on the Red Sea by signing with the Red Sea Port Authority
the 15-year concession contract for the management of the
passenger traffic and related port infrastructure
in the ports of Hurghada, Safaga and Sharm El Sheikh. With the agreement, the
The Egyptian Government intends to promote, in particular, trafficking in
cruise and yachting in the region.
The ports of Safaga and Hurghada have new stations
inaugurated in 2015 and 2016 respectively, while the
Sharm El-Sheikh Maritime Station will be upgraded and
redeveloped with the collaboration of the Abu Dhabi group. From
part of AD Ports, an investment of three million is planned
over 15 years.